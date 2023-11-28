Earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea, Pakistan and Xizang in early hours of Tuesday

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit northern Papua New Guinea in the early hours on Tuesday (Nov 28), the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 8:46 am local time, is said to be determined at an estimated depth of 12 kilometres (seven miles) as per the USGS.

The earthquake struck about 20 kilometres (12 miles) off the coast, a short distance from the town of Wewak, the capital of the Pacific island state's East Sepik Province. Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - near the north coast of New Guinea, Papua New Guinea https://t.co/8VnoHNpMaK — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 27, 2023 ×

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that there was "no tsunami threat".

"I think it lasted for almost a minute," a witness was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"Not very violent but kind of like you are on a boat or something -- it was swaying," he said.

Meanwhile, a 4.2 magnitude jolted Pakistan on Tuesday (Nov 28), said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said that the quake occurred at 3:38 am (IST).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km was detected to be at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees east longitude. Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:38:03 IST, Lat: 34.66 & Long: 73.51, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yht8fwds4Q@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/XsvE53KHwm — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 27, 2023 ×

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:38:03 IST, Lat: 34.66 & Long: 73.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS said in a post on X.

In a similar seismic activity, a quake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Xizang at 3:45 am at a depth of 140 km.

The three earthquakes were reported in different countries in the early hours of Tuesday.