ugc_banner

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks southern Philippines

Philippines Edited By: Anamica SinghUpdated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Firefighters are putting out a fire the size of 7,000 square metres Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

An aftershocks warning has been issued

The Philippines was rocked by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. Local authorities also warned people of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow quake struck at about 2:00 pm in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island.

This is a developing story...

RELATED

'Why on earth...': Chinese FM quashes rumours of supplying weapons to Russia

US' new move on F-1 visas: How Indian students can benefit from premium processing of work authorisation

China tells United States to not cross the 'red line' on Taiwan question