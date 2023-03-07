Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks southern Philippines
Firefighters are putting out a fire the size of 7,000 square metres Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
An aftershocks warning has been issued
An aftershocks warning has been issued
The Philippines was rocked by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. Local authorities also warned people of aftershocks and possible damage.
The shallow quake struck at about 2:00 pm in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island.
This is a developing story...