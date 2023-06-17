ugc_banner

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits France

Jun 17, 2023

There was no immediate information on the casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit France on Friday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near a commune in the Charente-Maritime region of western France, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), said GFZ.

Earlier, the GFZ said that the measurement was 5.5 which was later revised to 4.8.

(With inputs from the agencies)

 

