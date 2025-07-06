/Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Nepal, no damage reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Nepal at a depth of 10 km on Sunday morning, as reported by the National Center of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake took place at 8:21 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at 27.70 N Latitude and 87.76 Longitude, according to a report by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). However, no casualties or major damage were reported during the quake.

The NCS posted on X, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/07/2025 08:21:30 IST, Lat: 27.70 N, Long: 87.76 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal." This incident comes following a week later when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Nepal on June 29, as per NCS data.

Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Nepal on Sunday (June 29), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. The earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

On April 26 this year, a minute of silence was held in remembrance of the 8,969 lives lost during the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on April 25, 2015, nearly a decade ago.

On Saturday (July 5), a quake with a magnitude of 5.3 also shook islands in southwestern Japan. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake struck off the Tokara island chain at 6:29 a.m. at a depth of about 20 kilometres, reported the local media. No tsunami warning was issued.

Nepal is part of subduction zone

Nepal is susceptible to continuous earthquakes as this region lies on the convergent boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The Indian plate is slowly and gradually sliding beneath the Eurasian plate which is known as subduction, creating immense pressure and strain on the crust of the region.