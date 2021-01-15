Earthquake hits Indonesia; at least 3 dead, several injured

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 36 kilometres south of Mamuju which has roughly 110,000 inhabitants.

Reports said at least three people were killed in the quake and 24 injured as people panicked and came out on the streets. Authorities said a hotel had collapsed after the quake struck at 2:18 am local time.

The authorities did not trigger a tsunami warning.

Indonesia often experiences volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire". In 2018, a powerful earthquake leading to a tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island had led the death of at least 4,300 people.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake had struck off the coast of Sumatra leading to the death of 170,000 people and 220,000 in the region.