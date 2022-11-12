Earth set to face catastrophic warming in 9 years, study shows

If humanity has to limit global temperature rise within 1.5-degree celsius, it can release up to 380 billion tons of carbon dioxide in coming decades, the annual Global Carbon Budget report said on Friday. This emission level cited in the report is equal to just nine years of current emissions.

The report also stated that greenhouse gas pollution will hit a record high this year, consisting of 40.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide. Fossil fuel emissions will contribute 36.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide, the report stated.

Emissions in the United States and India have been forecasted to increase, whereas China and the European Union are expected to report small declines, the report, produced by 76 scientists from 57 research institutions in 15 countries worldwide, said.

China still the largest emitter

The report said that China (32%) is the largest emitter of greenhouse pollution, followed by the U.S. (14%), the European Union (8%), and India (8%).

Atmospheric CO2 concentrations up by 9.5 billion tons

Although over the past decade, land and ocean together absorbed 53 per cent of total carbon dioxide emitted, the rest still went up into the atmosphere. The report said that concentrations of carbon dioxide will reach 417.2 parts per million this year, compared to 414.7 ppm last year. This translates into an increase of 9.5 billion tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

How much reduction of emissions is required?

To reach the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement, which is preventing global warming beyond 1.5-degree celsius, it will require the world to curb emissions by 1.4 billion tons per year, the annual Global Carbon report said.

