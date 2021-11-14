Earth ambassadors? Jeff Bezos predicts planet will soon become 'natural resort'

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the self-funded space explorer, has predicted that Earth will soon be turned into a natural resort as only a few people will be allowed to stay here in the future.

"This place is special, we can't ruin it," the billionaire said at the annual Ignatius Forum in Washington, DC. Talking about his own company, Blue Origin, he said the experts aim to make sure that millions of humans get to not just work in space but also be born and call space as their first home.

"Millions of people will move from Earth to space over time. And that's the vision of Blue Origin – millions of people working in space," Bezos said.

"Over centuries, most or many of the people will be born in space. It will be their first home. They will be born on these colonies, they will live on these colonies. They may visit Earth the way you would visit Yellowstone National Park," he predicted.

Bezos believes that the space colonies in future will have 'rivers and forests and wildlife' of their own. He also claimed that it is inevitable to expand the living zones for humans if the race continues growing at the same rate. "This Earth can support, let's say, 10 billion people to a certain degree. We'd have to work really hard to figure out how to do that without degrading the planet… The solar system can support a trillion people," he said.

Even though the billionaire is quite positive about shifting humanity to space and keeping the Earth for a selected few, he was hesitant about claiming who will get to decide who stays on Earth. He also said his company can be labelled as 'Earth ambassadors' in future.

"The hard part is not space travel – that part was solved in the 1960s. Not reusability – the space shuttle sort of did that. The hard part is operational reusability," he said. "It requires practice to get it right."