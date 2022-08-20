E. coli outbreak investigated by US CDC as some Wendy's customers get sick

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an E. coli outbreak in four states from an unidentified food source is being investigated. Many of the sick people are alleged to have eaten sandwiches at Wendy's Co.

In the week prior to becoming unwell, 22 of the 37 sick were reported to have eaten Wendy's sandwiches with romaine lettuce in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, the FDA reported on Friday.

However, the nature of the problem and whether the vegetable used in Wendy's sandwiches was sold or served at other establishments have not yet been determined by the investigators.

The burger giant announced that it is removing sandwich lettuce from all of its locations in the area as a safety measure. The four states are home to about 1,100 of the 5,940 Wendy's outlets in the United States.

Ten people have been hospitalised as a result of the sickness, which began between July 26 and August 8, and three of those in Michigan have experienced a form of kidney failure.

Normally, healthy humans and animals' intestines contain E. coli bacteria. Many strains are safe, but some can give you violent stomach cramps, bloody diarrhoea, and vomiting.

According to the CDC, there may be additional afflicted individuals and the outbreak may not be confined to the four states.

(with inputs from agencies)