Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing, one acquitted

Three men have been convicted by a Dutch court on Thursday (November 17) for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014. One was acquitted for the incident that killed all 298 people onboard.

The passenger airliner crashed and burned in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. In the same year, it was a second shock for Malaysian Airlines as on March 8, flight 370 disappeared.

A Dutch inquiry determined that the aircraft was shot down by a surface-to-air missile. The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit over separatist-held eastern Ukraine by what investigators say was a missile supplied by Moscow.

Now, the court found Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko "guilty" of murder and intentionally causing an aircraft to crash. Meanwhile, Russian Oleg Pulatov was not guilty, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said.

