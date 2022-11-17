Jeremy Hunt to unveil UK autumn budget today after Liz Truss' failed experiment

A month after "Trussonomics", the failed economic experiment by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is now set to deliver autumn budget at the House of Commons today.

However, Hunt's budget must live up to PM Rishi Sunak's confidence he exuded in remarks while he took over Truss for the top post. Sunak promised bringing back the UK economy on track from a decade of near-stagnant growth in income.

Speculations are rife that Hunt will unveil a package of tax rises worth £25 billion and spending cuts of £35bn to win back trust of global markets in Britain as a trusted trading partner, reported The Independent.

Meanwhile, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt promised to take "tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending" in the Autumn Statement to help bring inflation down. The autumn statement is scheduled to be laid out on November 17.

"We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation. Tomorrow, I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable," Hunt said in a statement on Wednesday.

The inflation rate in the United Kingdom hit a fresh 41-year high in October, increasing to 11.1 per cent amid cost of living crisis stoked by rising energy and food prices, in part due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. On an annual basis, food price inflation rose sharply to 16.5 per cent on an annual basis, the highest in 45 years, the UK Office of National Statistics said.

For a household with average usage of both gas and electricity, the government in October had capped the bills at £2,500 per month. According to the UK's Office of National Statistics, gas prices have climbed by nearly 130 per cent while electricity prices have risen by close to 66 per cent over the past year.



