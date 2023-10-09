During Beijing visit, US leader hails stronger China statement on Israel-Hamas war

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is on a visit to Beijing, said on Monday (Oct 9) that he was grateful for a strengthened statement from China condemning the killing and kidnapping of Israeli and foreign civilians by Hamas militants. Schumer led a delegation of six senators to China for talks aimed at stabilising ties following a deterioration in recent years over issues including trade, human rights and support for Taiwan.

Earlier in the day, Schumer said that he was very disappointed by China's failure to strongly condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people.

Schumer meets Xi, urges strong condemnation of war

The senate leader, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that he made a direct request to Xi to strengthen the foreign ministry’s statement on the Hamas attack and the “horrible, gut-wrenching loss of civilian life” which had been omitted from the earlier missive.

“I’m gratified the Foreign Ministry issued a new statement that did condemn the loss of civilian life,” Schumer told reporters.

Schumer’s meeting with Xi ran to 80 minutes. The senator said that his delegation asserted its concerns about the lack of reciprocity and the need for a level playing field for American businesses in China, and urged China to take measures to prevent the export of chemicals used to make the drug fentanyl, which has fueled a deadly wave of addictions across the US.

“Both sides, the Chinese and us said unless we have sincere conversations about our differences and not pull any punches, we would never solve these problems,” he added.

China hopes for comprehensive settlement of Palestinian issue

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said that it was “deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict between Palestine and Israel.” China opposes and condemns acts that harm civilians, along with actions that “expand conflict and undermine regional stability, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing.

Mao added that China hopes for a resumption of peace talks, implementation of a two-state solution, and a comprehensive and proper settlement of the Palestinian issue.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE