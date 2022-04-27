Drought-hit southern California imposes restrictions on outdoor watering

Officials in southern California in the US on Tuesday, declared water shortage emergency. New, unprecedented measure have been put in place. These involve restriction on outdoor watering (for e.g., to domestic plants, grass etc).

The measure is likely to affect millions of people living in Ventura, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions put on the use of water will see outdoor watering limited to just one day in a week.

These measures will come into effect in June.

“Due to the depth and duration of the current drought, Metropolitan cannot meet normal demands in the SWP dependent area with existing resources,” officials said in a document outlining the action. The official information in the document was quoted by The Guardian.

California is in third year of a devastating drought. Officials expect the situation to worsen in coming Summer months which are sure to put strain on the availability of water.

Beginning of this year has been driest ever in terms of precipitation.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

The Guardian reported that California's snow at just 35 per cent of what it normally is at this time of the year normally. As per US droughts monitor, several drought has hit more than 95 per cent of California.