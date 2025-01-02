A police officer was killed and another seriously injured after a driver rammed his vehicle into a police car in Nelson, New Zealand, said the country’s police chief.

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming is the very first police officer to have been killed while on duty in the country as such criminal attacks are rare in New Zealand, said the police on Thursday (Jan 2).

The incident took place on Wednesday (Jan 1) when the driver drove his vehicle and ran it towards the officers “at speed” while they were performing a routine patrol of a parking lot, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters in the South Island city of Nelson.

Fleming succumbed to the serious injuries later in the hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident and was charged with eight criminal counts, including murder, attempted murder, assault using a vehicle as a weapon and driving while disqualified.

The other officer hit by the car was also seriously injured but is expected to recover, said Chambers. A third police officer in the rammed vehicle received a concussion, whereas two more in the public were injured in the incident

Chambers condemned the “senseless act of an individual who appears to have been determined to cause harm.”

“There was, at this stage, no indication that was what about to occur, occurred,” Chambers said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell told reporters the officers were “targeted in what I consider a very cowardly attack.”

'Devastating day for Police'

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took to his official X handle and condemned the attack saying that it was a "devastating day for Police and for New Zealand".

I am devastated that Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming has died and another officer is critically injured after a violent incident in Nelson last night.



"I am devastated that Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming has died and another officer is critically injured after a violent incident in Nelson last night. Police across New Zealand do an incredible job keeping us safe and it’s heart-wrenching for an officer to lose her life carrying out that duty," Luxon said.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Lyn’s loved ones and colleagues and hope for the recovery of those injured. This is a devastating day for Police and for New Zealand. Lyn will never be forgotten," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)