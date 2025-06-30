/DRDO’s photonic radar: India’s light weapon shakes China and Pakistan

India is stepping into a bold new era of defence innovation. According to recent updates from IADN and defence circles, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed the country’s first photonic radar, which is now getting ready for trial runs. This path-breaking system has been designed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), located in Bengaluru—a DRDO lab known for creating advanced radars like Arudhra, Aslesha, and Uttam AESA.

But what exactly is a photonic radar, and why is it being seen as a game-changer for India’s national security?

What is Photonic Radar?

Unlike conventional radar systems that use electronic radio frequency (RF) circuits, photonic radar uses light-based technologies, such as lasers and optical fibres, to send and receive signals. In simple words, it works by turning light into radar signals—making them much more accurate, faster, and harder to block.

Why It Matters

1. Detects Even Stealth Targets – Photonic radars can spot objects that traditional radars miss, including stealth aircraft, drones, and missiles.

2. Longer Range, Sharper Image – These radars can see farther and map targets in high-resolution 3D, useful for both surveillance and strike precision.

3. Immune to Jamming – They are less affected by electronic warfare tactics that often try to blind or confuse traditional radars.

4. Energy-Efficient – Since they use light, they generate less heat and operate more efficiently.

Why China and Pakistan Should Be Worried

China and Pakistan have both invested heavily in stealth aircraft and drone technology. China’s J-20 stealth fighter and Pakistan’s growing UAV fleet depend on staying “invisible” to regular radars. But India’s photonic radar could break that invisibility cloak.

With its ultra-wide bandwidth, low signal noise, and high precision, India’s new radar may be able to spot threats early, even if they are designed to avoid detection. For Pakistan, which uses older radar systems and imports Chinese tech, this puts it at a clear disadvantage. For China, it challenges their strategic edge in the skies.

Photonic radar is so advanced that it could be used in airborne warning systems—like those installed on aircraft to detect enemy planes, missiles, or drones from far away. Because photonic radar is extremely sensitive and accurate, it would make surprise attacks very difficult, as it can detect threats earlier and more clearly than traditional radar.

As a result, this technology gives India a big advantage in defending itself—especially compared to nearby countries. It strengthens India’s position in regional military balance and makes its defense systems much harder to bypass or fool.

Why Indians Should Care

This radar is more than a defence tool—it’s a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Developing such cutting-edge technology within India reduces our reliance on foreign equipment and shows the world that we are ready to lead in futuristic warfare.