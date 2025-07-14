/Dragon undocks from ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla begins journey back to Earth after 18 days in space - Here’s when the Axiom-4 crew will land

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three fellow crew members of the Axiom-4 mission have started their return to Earth after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their journey back began on Monday at around 4:50 pm IST, following the undocking of their Dragon spacecraft, which saw a few delays but no technical issues, according to NASA.

When and where will the spacecraft land?

As per NASA’s schedule, the splashdown is expected around 3 pm IST on Tuesday, July 15, off the coast of California. The return journey will last about 22-and-a-half hours, NASA’s live broadcast confirmed. The spacecraft is also carrying over 250 kilograms of cargo, including scientific samples and equipment used in various experiments during the mission.

When did Shukla’s journey to space begin?

The Axiom-4 mission took off on June 25, with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifting off just after noon IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The spacecraft docked at the ISS the next day. Shubhanshu Shukla, serving as pilot of the mission, became the second Indian to travel to space, after Rakesh Sharma’s flight in 1984. On June 28, Shukla also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a symbolic moment for India’s growing space presence.

Who else was on the Axiom-4 crew?

The crew included:

• Shubhanshu Shukla from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

• Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of the European Space Agency (ESA)

• Tibor Kapu, part of Hungary’s HUNOR programme

• Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space

What did the Axiom-4 crew work on?