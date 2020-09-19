'Don't let iron curtain fall': Opposition warns against human rights violation in Belarus

Referring to the human rights violation in Belarus, a UN investigator has warned about another "iron curtain" falling in Europe if the situation doesn't get better in Belarus.

"Let's not allow another iron curtain to descend on the European continent," said Anaïs Marin, UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus.

The statement was issued in an urgent debate that was called in the UN by Germany on behalf of the European Union (EU) to discuss the "catastrophic" conditions in Belarus.

As Anaïs Marin described the tortures and violent behaviour portrayed by the Belrusian government, delegates of Russia and Belrus made several attempts of objecting her speech.

The United Nations, however, has now agreed to step up monitoring of reported rights abuses during Belarus handling of protests that were held against the President Alexander Lukashenko who has been in power since 1994 and denies accusations of rigging elections that were held on August 09.

The protests were attended by masses and were spread all across the country for several weeks. The government has been accused of violently beating the protestors and holding them in jail in inhumane conditions without any charges.

“We demand to immediately cease violence against peaceful citizens. We demand immediate release of all political prisoners,” Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya requested in front of the 47-member state forum. “I once again emphasize our willingness to talk with the authorities and look for peaceful solution to the crisis that has affected our nation."