Don't create China problem to create drama, warns China daily ahead of Trump-Biden US election debate

As US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden get ready to face each other in the TV debate ahead of the US elections, China's People’s Daily said that it will be about the "China threat", warning that the two politicians should not make "China problem to create drama".

"Some US politicians in office have shockingly expressed their hopes for clashes. They have put up a show to shift the focus and make conflicts that the country faces look like an external issue,” it said.

China's state-run daily added: “This is not only unhelpful in solving the systemic risks that the US society is facing, but also creates destruction in the arena of international relations.”

Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to meet in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday for a TV debate with the US elections set to held on November 3.

“China will not give up its own benefits to play the game of the US elections; US politicians should stop dragging China in their domestic issues,” China's state-run daily said.

It will be the first of the three televised debate between the two heavyweights with all eyes set on the match-up amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country.

The debate will be hosted by Chris Wallace, 72, from Fox News who is known to be a straight talker who recently fact-checked a false Trump claim about mortality rates from the COVID-19 with the statement, "it's not true, sir."

Trump already started a debate of sorts even before the opening round, saying: "Willing to bet that he won't ask Biden tough questions."

"He'll ask me tough questions, and it'll show, it'll be unfair," Trump said, adding, "He'll be controlled by the radical left."