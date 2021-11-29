Don't anticipate further travel restrictions, says Biden amid Omicron threat

Amid worldwide panic over the Omicron variant, US President Joe Biden sought to assure Americans about the strain asserting that it is "not a cause for panic".

The US president said "sooner or later" the variant will be in the United States as he urged Americans to take the vaccine.

"Go get the booster shot today, do not wait," Biden told Americans while directing them to wear masks.

"Dr Fauci believes boosters work effectively against the new variants," Biden said, adding, "I am sparing no efforts and keeping my people safe."

Biden insisted that there should be no letup until the world is vaccinated.

"Over 70 per of Americans will be vaccinated this Christmas, last year majority of schools were closed. This year 99 per cent schools are open."

"Even before Omnicron, fortunately for us PCR will pick up this mutation," he said while asking people to wear masks indoors as well.

"The degree of the spread impacts on whether or not there's a need for any travel restrictions. But I don't anticipate that at this point, lockdowns are off the table right now," the US president said.

(With inputs from Agencies)