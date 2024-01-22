Donald Trump's indecisive remark on Taiwan sparks concern once again

Seeking presidential nomination, Donald Trump has once again refused to spell out explicitly if he would help Taiwan in the event China decides to invade the island nation. The former US president in an interview with Fox News was quizzed if, under a hypothetical second Trump presidency, Washington would stand up for Taiwan and protect it when the inadvertent incursion from China comes.

Instead of giving a firm answer, Trump showed discontent with Taiwan for taking the lucrative semiconductor business away from the US.

"Taiwan did take all of our chip business. We used to make all of our own chips, now they're made in Taiwan, 90 per cent of [them]...Remember this, Taiwan took, smart, brilliant, they took our business away," said Trump.

Netizens interpreted Trump's statement as an indication that he would not come to Taiwan's aid if the situation became worrisome.

"If Trump is elected, Taiwan is gone and so is a significant chunk of our semiconductor capacity. Not only is Trump unfit for the office, he's just plain wrong on so many things like this," said one user.

Another added: "Trump clearly has made bed with China on the Taiwan issue. Surprising that out of all candidates, he refused to have Taiwan in his corner."



Notably, this is not the first instance when Trump has shown ambiguity on the Taiwan issue. In September last year, during an interview with NBC, Trump was asked if he would send the military to help defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

"I won't say, I won't say, because if I said, I'm giving away...you know, only stupid people are going to give that (away)," said Trump whilst taking a jab at Ron DeSantis whom the former president has criticized revealing his strategy on key geopolitical issues.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory but the island nation and its people have never accepted Beijing's control. The US follows the One-China principle as well, meaning, it does not have any diplomatic relations with Taipei.

However, US President Joe Biden, on no less than four occasions since 2021, has stated that his government would defend Taipei in case of a potential conflict with China. Washington has also increased its arms sales to Taipei under Biden administration which has irked Beijing. Consequently, experts argue that Biden has been far more transparent regarding his Taiwan policy than his predecessor.