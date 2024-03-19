Donald Trump's ex-aide Peter Navarro says 'I'm pissed' at start of prison sentence

Donald Trump's former aide Peter Navarro told reporters he was pissed on Tuesday (March 19) before beginning his prison sentence, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request to avoid jail time.

Navarro lambasted the Democrats as the ones who were prosecuting him for the "alleged crime" and called the case "absurd". He repeated the rhetoric of former U.S. President Trump, saying that what was happening to him was a product of the "partisan weaponization" of the judicial system.

On Monday (March 18) the U.S. Supreme Court denied Navarro's request to avoid prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction for defying a subpoena from a panel that investigated the 2021 Capitol attack.

Navarro, who served as trade adviser during Trump's presidency, is set to become the first senior member of his administration to be imprisoned for actions related to the attempt to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss.

Navarro arrived at around 11:30 a.m. ET at a federal prison in Miami, Florida to begin serving a four-month prison sentence.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles certain emergency matters involving cases from Washington, D.C., acted for the Supreme Court in rejecting Navarro's request.

A jury convicted Navarro last September of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee's subpoena.

Trump is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters sought to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's 2020 victory over him, clashing with police and rampaging through the Capitol. The committee that Navarro spurned investigated that attack as well as Trump's broader attempts to overturn his 2020 loss.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied Navarro's request to pause his sentence while he appeals, prompting his emergency request last week to the Supreme Court.

Roberts, in a brief order, said he saw "no basis to disagree" with the D.C. Circuit's determination that Navarro had forfeited various arguments seeking to avoid prison, "which is distinct from his pending appeal on the merits."

Navarro has argued that he believed that he did not have to cooperate with Congress because he thought Trump had invoked the legal doctrine of executive privilege, which shields some presidential records and communications from disclosure.