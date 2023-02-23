Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner summoned in Capitol Hill riots probe: Report

Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been summoned in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots investigation. The couple, according to a report by the New York Times, have been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury. The investigators have been probing claims about Trump's efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. A pro-Trump mob carried out the Capitol Hill riots months after he lost. The 76-year-old business magnate-politician last year yet again announced the bid to run in the elections in 2024.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to take over two investigations against the former president. While one of them pertains to his handling of highly sensitive classified documents he retained at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021, the other one is linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election's results. Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former national security adviser Robert O'Brien and former chief of staff to Trump, Mark Meadows, are among others have been subpoenaed by Smith in his probes, as per reports.

Pence, who was presiding over a joint session at the US Capitol when Trump supporters stormed into the building, has suggested that he might challenge the summons in the Supreme Court.

Where were Ivanka and Kushner on the fateful day of US capitol riots



Ivanka Trump, 41, who was a senior advisor in the Trump administration, was in the Oval Office on January 6, according to the New York Times report, which adds that her father dialed up Pence in a bid to block or delay certification of the Electoral College results documenting Joe Biden win.

Kushner had returned from a foreign visit that day and he later went to the White House as riots unfolded.

