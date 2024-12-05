Barcelona, Spain

United States President-elect Donald Trump is once again gaining popularity among an army of clay figurines who have their pants and are shown defecating.

The figurines have been created by Spanish craftsmen as part of a tradition which is popular in the north-eastern Catalonia region of the country.

Why are 'pooper' figurines made in Spain?

Originally, the "caganer" (pooper) figures were designed as comical shepherds who remain hidden from visitors, however, the tradition has expanded and started including celebrities and world leaders who have enjoyed popularity.

Since the 18th century, the figurines have been sold in Catalonia around Christmas. The people place them in nativity scenes with the hope that they will bring a rich harvest and good luck.

The original caganer, which if translated from Catalan means “the fertiliser”, was the figurine of a man who wore a red and black hat along with a peasant costume and was shown performing his biological functions.

The people believed that his fertile deposits when will be mixed with the soil, would result in a rich harvest.

CEO of online store Caganer.com Sergi Alos said that the surge in sales of United States presidential candidates pooping is a reflection of the outcome of the presidential elections in the country.

"Trump has been massive, overwhelming, just like in the elections," Alos said.

In 2016, Trump figurines became popular when he won the first presidential elections.

In 2005, a public uproar was provoked by the Barcelona city council after a nativity scene was commissioned which did not include one of the caganers.

The local paper received a letter which read, “A nativity scene without a caganer is not a nativity scene.”

Along with Trump, the figurines were made of French President Emmanuel Macron, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Argentina's Javier Milei.

