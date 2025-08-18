/'TOTAL DISASTER': Trump to revolutionise voting? US president says he will ‘get rid of’ mail-in ballots, controversial voting machines

President Donald Trump said on Monday (August 18) he will sign an executive order aimed at removing mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of next year’s midterm elections. He claimed he would lead “a movement” to restore what he described as fairness in American voting.

Attacking mail-in ballots and machines

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly Inaccurate, Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” Trump wrote in a social media post. Trump has long argued that mail-in ballots and voting machines are vulnerable to election fraud, although there is no evidence of it happening in the US.

Claiming America is alone on mail-in voting

The president argued that the United States is the only country still using mail-in voting. “All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections,” he added.

Why Democrats support mail-in balloting?

Mail-in balloting widens access to voting to people who struggle or are unable to vote in person, such as the elderly and disabled. Democrats argue that ending it would sideline a large number of voters.

States versus federal power

Trump also insisted that state governments cannot act independently on elections. “Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do,” he wrote, linking Democrats to what he called “HORRIBLE Radical Left policies.”

An executive order like that would likely face a legal challenge from states, since the Constitution gives them the power to run federal elections. However, Congress can still set rules through laws.

Trump pledges to fight