Donald Trump under radar in another hush money case involving ex-Playboy model

Even as Donald Trump is about to face criminal charges over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, the Manhattan grand jury is looking into another evidence of a separate financial transaction paid to a Playboy model to keep mum about her alleged affair with the 76-year-old during the 2016 presidential election.

According to Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper, the office of the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, has submitted evidence involving former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims to have had an extramarital affair with Trump beginning in 2006.

According to reports, McDougal was paid about $150,000 by the publisher of the National Enquirer magazine to buy her story about the alleged affair.

The incident bears resemblance to the Stormy Daniel case, in which she was paid $130,000 by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, to keep her from revealing her sexual encounter with the former president.

Donald Trump first ex-US president to be criminally charged

It raises the possibility of Trump facing additional charges over the incident, with the possibility of prosecutors even trying to establish a pattern of hush money schemes at the behest of the Republican leader.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump was indicted by the Manhattan jury in the hush money case. According to CNN, he will most likely face 30 counts related to business fraud.

His defence attorney Joe Tacopina said that Trump will likely be arraigned in New York court early next week on Tuesday.

At an arraignment, a defendant is presented with the charges facing them and generally enters a plea. A judge then decides whether they should be released on bail or taken into custody.

Trump slammed the indictment as "political persecution and election interference," raging against prosecutors and his Democratic opponents and vowing that it would backfire on his successor, President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)