Porn star Stormy Daniels celebrates Donald Trump’s indictment with ‘champagne’

Adult film star Stormy Daniels celebrated former US president Donald Trump’s indictment by thanking her supporters and hinting that she celebrated the news with champagne.

In her official Twitter handle, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, also indicated that following Trump’s indictment, there had been a surge in sales of her branded merchandise and autograph requests.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment,” she tweeted.

Her lawyer also welcomed the Manhattan jury’s order saying that it shows "no one is above the law."

"The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. Now let truth and justice prevail," Clark Brewster tweeted.

The 76-year-old Republican, too, took to social media after his indictment.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Trump said in a lengthy statement on his Truth Social platform.

He accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on.”

What was the hush money case all about?

During Trump's campaign in 2018, 19 women alleged that he had made sexual advances towards them. His legal team then reportedly set out to pay off all such women.

However, reports later emerged that then-former attorney Michael Cohen had secretly paid $130,000 to Daniels in exchange for her silence. On January 12, 2018, Wall Street Journal published the first reports of the affair. Cohen denied the affair, but later in February admitted to having paid Daniels from his own pocket.