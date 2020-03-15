Donald Trump takes coronavirus test as US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has undergone a coronavirus test and is yet to receive the results.

Speaking at a White House news conference where he issued guidelines and tried to calm Americans concerns, Trump said that his temperature was "totally normal".

The US also extended the travel ban imposed on European nations over the pandemic to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The US president said that he had taken a test late on Friday and expecting a result in "a day or two days."

Trump, contrary to the medical advice, was seen shaking hands on Friday in a meeting with his coronavirus response team at the White House.

He said on Friday he'd "most likely" get tested for the COVID-19 after he was grilled on his recent meeting with several officials of a visiting Brazilian presidential delegation who have since confirmed with the novel coronavirus.

The White House, as a precautionary measure, also started checking the temperature of the ones coming close to the US president or Vice President Mike Pence.

The White House earlier today said "out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president."

Ahead of Saturday's briefing, a member of the White House medical team checked the temperature of all journalists who are wanting to attend the event.

One of the journalists was not allowed to attend the briefing after a high reading.

US has recorded 2,226 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak yet, said top US infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director.

"This will get worse before it gets better," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said at the WH briefing.

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency in a bid to bring "the full power of the federal government" to bear on the escalating health crisis by releasing some $50 billion in aid.

(With AFP, Reuters inputs)