Donald Trump struck 'right chord with India', says campaign team

The campaign team of US President Donald Trump has stressed that he has "hit the right chord with India" by never intervening in the Kashmir conflict and standing up to China.

"In a nutshell, Trump has hit the right chord with India and Indian-Americans," said Al Mason, the co-chair for the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee and for the recently made Indian Voices for Trump, reported news agency PTI.

Also read | Not going to know this for 'months', 'years': Trump continues to cast doubt on mail-in voting

According to the campaign team, Trump has raised India's stature globally and stood up to China.

Also read | As Biden set for Democratic convention, Trump aims to steal thunder

They also said that the US president never meddled in the Kashmir issue, despite Trump reiterating "mediation" on the conflict.

"President Trump has been a great friend to India, with historic warmth and feeling between the two allies, and that will only continue in the next four years. President Trump is also a friend of religious liberty, very important to the diaspora Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims who came here from India," said Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, an Indian-American lawyer and a senior Republican Party leader from California.

Trump supporters are also saying that the unemployment rate of the Indian-Americans dropped a record level during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate came down to 2.5 per cent in 2019 from 4.1 in 2015.

"The Indian-American community is filled with hard-working achievers who create jobs, technology, and small businesses, all of which have thrived thanks to Trump," Dhillon said.