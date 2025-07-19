/Donald Trump's big claim on India-Pakistan conflict, Operation Sindoor: '5 jets were...'

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday his claim that he had stopped several wars during his presidency, including the recent India-Pakistan conflict. He also claimed that five jets were shot down during the conflict.

"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious. India and Pakistan were going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare," he claimed.

Pakistan had claimed it downed several Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, during the conflict, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed in April. India hasn't officially responded to the unconfirmed reports. However, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan admitted to some initial losses in the conflict.

"I think what is important is not the jet being downed but why they were being downed. The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistakes that we made; we remedied, rectified, and then implemented them again after two days. We flew all our jets again targeting long range," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg in May.

India categorically denies that the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was US-brokered. New Delhi says that after India's tactical strikes, Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart and requested a cessation of the four-day-long hostilities.

In June, a Navy official claimed that India had lost some jets during the conflict with Pakistan. He, however, didn't specify the number and type of aircraft India allegedly lost.

"I do agree that we did lose some aircraft and that happened only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishments and their air defences,” Captain Shiv Kumar, a navy officer, said at a seminar in Jakarta. He further said India changed its tactics after early losses and attacked Pakistan's strategic bases.

The Indian Embassy in Jakarta later said he was quoted out of context.

Donald Trump further said that the US ended the India-Pakistan conflict by offering trade.

"You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that... But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states," he added.