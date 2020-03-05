Donald Trump claims he hasn't touched his face in weeks

Amid the growing concerns over the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump had a lighter moment when he shared that he has not touched his face in weeks. And Trump misses it!

The incident happened when the US president held a meeting with airlines CEOs to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx was elaborating on the need of frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching one's own face.

"I haven't touched my face in weeks. It’s been weeks! I miss it," Trump responded to Birx's statements.

Trump's witty comments were, however, immediately fact-checked by the netizens who shared posts where Trump touched his face.

Today Donald Trump claimed that he hasn't touched his face in weeks.



FACT CHECK: photographs show him touching his face three days ago



What else is he lying to us about?



— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 4, 2020

On Wednesday, the death toll from coronavirus infections jumped to 11 in the United States. In the US, the state of Washington has been the worst affected as 10 people have died from the COVID-19.