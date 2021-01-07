Donald Trump asks Vice-President Mike Pence to not certify Joe Biden victory in US Congress

In what was a sign of his continued refusal to admit Joe Biden's election victory, current US President Donald Trump asked his deputy and US Vice President Mike Pence to not certify Biden's victory in US Congress. Due to his combative stance for past two months, many steps which are considered mere formality have been embroiled in contention.

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," Trump told cheering supporters outside the White House. "He has the absolute right to do it.

"Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country."

Vice-President Mike Pence will preside over the US Congress session in which the members of the legislature will put their seal on Joe Biden's victory in the election.

Trump rebuked "weak" Republicans planning to go along with the certification, accusing them of having "turned a blind eye" and threatening them with primary challenges in future elections.

During his speech in front of his supporters, Trump repeated his claims of US Presidential elections being a fraud and as usual, did not offer any substantial proof to support his claim.

"We will never give up, we will never concede," Trump said the rally at the Ellipse park area near the White House, claiming without evidence that "hundreds of thousands" of people were attending the event. "We will stop the steal."

(With agency inputs)