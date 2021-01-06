Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in November was just half the battle won. His ability to govern for at least the next two years hinged on two senate races in Georgia. The results for one of them are out, and the other run-off remains uncalled.

As of January 5, the Republican Party had a two seat advantage in the US Senate, and the Republicans controlled 50 of the 100 seats while the Democrats controlled 48. The remaining two are independent candidates who lean towards the Democrats.

A senate majority is very crucial for the upcoming Biden administration. It matters for cabinet appointments, policy decisions, fulfilling campaign promises, passing laws, paying debts, and allocating funds for government projects.

The senate race in Georgia was a make-or-break runoff for the Democratic Party, and the fight was over 2 seats - both controlled by Republicans. These two seats will ultimately determine the balance of power in the senate.

In November, all four candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties fell short of the 50% plus one vote threshold - mandated in the state of Georgia.

So elections were held once again. Democrat Raphael War-Naak has been declared the winner of his race against the incumbent Republican senator Kelly Leff-ler. As of 9 pm IST on Wednesday, Mr. War-naak has secured a total of over 2 million votes.

With a vote percentage of 50.6%, Miss Kelly Leff-ler has secured two million and one hundred and seventy three thousand votes. With a vote percentage of 49.4%, Raphael War-naak is the clear winner, becoming Georgia's first black senator!

Democrats have a lead in the second run offs as well. As of 9 PM IST on Wednesday, Democratic candidate Jon o-soff had secured over 2 million votes, with a vote percentage of 50.2%.

The incumbent Republican senator - David Perdew has secured over 2 million votes, with a vote percentage of 49.8%. 98% of the votes have been counted, and the Republicans want to wait for the remaining 2%.

But the Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff has already claimed victory.

“Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you've placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and i will look forward to serving you in the united states senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia. Thank you so much”, Jon Ossoff said.

After the house of representatives, the senate too is going to the Democrats, making Donald Trump very upset. He has gone back to ranting about election fraud.

“The states want to redo their votes...They found out they voted on a fraud... Legislatures never approved...Let them do it..Be strong…”, he tweeted. In just four years, Donald Trump has cost the Republican Party the house, the senate, and the presidency.