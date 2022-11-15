Donald Trump asks Ivanka and Jared to join him for campaign launch: Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to launch his presidential bid today from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Sensing that competition might be intense this time around, Trump has attempted to convince Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to speak during the announcement, according to The New York Post.

Trump put forth the proposal at his daughter Tiffany Trump's wedding on Sunday, according to The New York Post.

"Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around...but so far she's resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared," the publication noted.

It added that both Ivanka and Jared feel, "they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign."

During Trump's 2016 victorious presidential race, Ivanka and Jared played a pivotal part. Both remained in the inner circle of Trump for the next four years and had a decisive say in numerous policies of the former president.

However, after Trump lost the 2020 election, the couple returned to their upscale, socialite, Indian Creek Island life in Miami. Both have been busy attending to social commitments with Jared recently releasing his memoir titled “Breaking History: A White House Memoir”.

Notably, Trump has been facing a stiff contest from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who some GOP leaders want to be projected as the next presidential candidate.

The 'red wave' in the midterm elections was not as significant as Trump had promised in the run-up, further suggesting that his charisma was waning. Consequently, several voices inside GOP have suggested that Trump should not run for the 2024 election.

However, Trump appears determined to give another crack to the position. As reported by WION, Trump's longtime advisor Jason Miller last week said that he "is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president."

In Miller's words "it's gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement."

