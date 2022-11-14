Tiffany, Donald Trump's daughter, marries beau Michael Boulos

Former US president Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump married her beau Michael Boulos on Sunday (November 13). The ceremony took place at Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Florida owned by Trump.

Donald Trump escorted Tiffany down the aisle and kissed her on the cheek before she exchanged vows with Michael.

The bride exchanged vows with Michael in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue, pink, and white flowers. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved, beaded wedding gown by Elie Saab.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, their kids. Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples and half brother Eric Trump were present as well

Although the wedding festivities went smoothly, the planning process was a bit worrying for Tiffany.

According to Page Six, just a few days ago, Tiffany was said to be "flipping out" and worried that Hurricane Nicole would ruin her big day, which is scheduled to take place at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

"Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren't sure it's going to happen ... Tiffany is flipping out," a source told Page Six on Wednesday.

Page Six reports that others had to change their RSVPs after the Palm Beach International Airport closed and cancelled all flights, despite the fact that some guests were already in town when the hurricane made landfall.

"Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing," the insider continued.

"They had to cancel events today and cancelled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside."

Fortunately, Tiffany and her fiance were able to obtain a marriage licence on Tuesday, just before the Palm Beach County Courthouse was compelled to close.

(With inputs from agencies)

