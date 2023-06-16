Donald Trump announced 'food for everyone' at Miami restaurant and left without paying: Report

Former US President and Republican Party's front-runner for 2024 presidential polls, Donald Trump reportedly left other people to pay for his bill after promising "food for everyone" at a restaurant in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, when he turned 77.

The 77-year-old reportedly stopped at a restaurant in Little Havana to celebrate his birthday and announced "Food for everyone!"

But according to a report in the Miami New Times, Trump left without paying the bill.

Trump visited Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, shortly after being arraigned on 37 federal charges.

The restaurant is reportedly often frequented by Republican candidates in the city, so when Trump arrived, he was lauded by many supporters. Those in the restaurant reportedly sang 'Happy Birthday' and 'prayed over him'.

Trump only briefly showed up at the restaurant. But the former president declared to customers there would be food for all. But he left so quickly there was no time for people to even order.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump clarified to the New York Post, "President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week. At the end of President Trump's visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves."

"Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon," the spokesperson added. Donald Trump's double-indicted profile Trump is currently facing 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and obstructing their recovery.

He pleaded not guilty to all accusations including that he stored classified information in a shower, a bathroom, a ballroom and a bedroom on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Prosecutors claim that Trump took around 300 classified documents to his Florida home after departing from the White House. The FBI seized around 100 of these documents during a raid in August 2022.

The former president said he was entitled to keep the documents after leaving office. He also claimed he had declassified them while still in office.

