In Pics | A bathroom and shower where Trump allegedly kept US secret documents

Written By: Mukul Sharma Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time. The former US president and the Republican front-runner for 2024 US presidency is facing charges on 37 counts for allegedly storing classified US documents at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. According to the indictment, Trump stored the boxes containing classified documents in various locations at the Mar-a-Lago Club, including in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.



The ballroom storage of the US secret documents

This image, released by the US District Court Southern District of Florida, attached as evidence in the indictment against former US president Donald Trump shows stacks of boxes allegedly stored on the stage in the White and Gold Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's private club.

(Photograph: AFP )

US secrets docs kept at Mar-a-Lago bathroom

This image shows stacks of boxes in a bathroom and shower allegedly in the Lake Room at Mar-a-Lago, the former presidents private club.

(Photograph: AFP )

US secrets documents at a Mar-a-Lago storage room

This undated image, released by the US District Court Southern District of Florida, attached as evidence in the indictment against former US president Donald Trump shows stacks of boxes in a storage room allegedly at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's private club.

(Photograph: AFP )

US classified documents scattered on the ground

This image shows the contents of a box containing classified material found by Waltine Nauta, an aide to Trump who has also been indicted, in a storage room allegedly at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's private club.

(Photograph: AFP )

Trump indictment: Boxes of classified documents in a storage room

This mage, released by the US District Court Southern District of Florida, attached as evidence in the indictment against former US president Donald Trump shows stacks of boxes in a storage room allegedly at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's private club.

(Photograph: AFP )