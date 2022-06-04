Dolphins may be dying in Black Sea due to Ukraine war, say scientists

According to reports, a large number of dolphins have been dying in the Black Sea with scientists blaming the Ukraine war for the crisis.

Reports claim at least a hundred dolphins have been found dead between February and mid-May off the Turkish coast including in Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.

Also Read: Russia deploys combat dolphins in Black Sea amid Ukraine war

Reports claim the solar technology in warships is likely responsible for the dolphins dying with many dying due to bomb and mine explosions.

The scientists have also blamed increased noise pollution in the Black Sea due to the presence of large Russian warships and military operations responsible for the current state of the dolphins.

The sonar noise emitted from warships could be another reason as it interferes with the dolphins' communication pattern, scientists say.

Watch: More than 1,400 dolphins killed in a record-breaking slaughter in Faroe Islands

The disruptive underwater sounds makes underwater animals to lose their way and they end up around the shores and in large fishing nets.

Russia had recently blamed Ukraine for mining the Black Sea region asserting that it was unable to move ships with wheat supply. The port towns of Mariupol, Berdyansk and Odessa have witnessed increased Russian military activity in recent weeks with sea-based transportation coming to a standstill in the Black Sea.

The UN had recently said it is in talks with Russian authorities to unblock the ports in order to move the global food supply which has been hit by acute supply chain constraints with corn, wheat and sunflower seeds being blocked as Russia began its war with Ukraine on February 24.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.