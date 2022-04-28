Russia deploys combat dolphins in Black Sea amid Ukraine war: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

According to reports, Russia has deployed dolphins to protect the Black Sea naval base.

United States Naval Institute(USNI) in a report said the Russian Navy has placed two military dolphins at the Sevastopol naval base. The dolphins were moved there in February when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" on February 24.

USNI after reviewing satellite data reported that the dolphins could be used for "counter-diver operations" with an eye on Ukrainian special forces who could attack the harbour in a sabotage operation.

Also Read in Pics: Moskva warship saga: Russia's view and Ukraine's missile theory

Several Russian naval warships are deployed at Sevastopol harbour, the report said. The report added that Russia also maintains Beluga whales and seals in the Arctic for its northern fleet.

Watch: Russia stops exporting gas to Poland & Bulgaria

The Beluga whales are reportedly used for "undersea espionage". The Sevastopol located near Crimea is a strategic base for Russia amid the Ukraine war. Russia has launched several missiles from its warships in the Black Sea at Ukraine.

According to reports, Russia had also used dolphins in Tartus naval base in during the Syrian war in 2018.

(With inputs from Agencies)



Watch WION LIVE Here