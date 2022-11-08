Dogs given by Kim Jong-Un may be returned by former South Korean President

Former South Korean president Moon Jae-in said that he will give up a pair of dogs gifted by the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un after their 2018 Inter-Korean summit, due to a lack of required support from his successor, the current South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol.

After Moon Jae-in's term ended in May this year, he took the white Pungsan dogs -- named Gomi and Songgang -- to his personal residence.

The dogs, although categorised as state property, were allowed to be with the outgoing president after consultations with the presidential archives and the interior ministry.

'Unexplained opposition' from current president: Moon Jae-in

After the white pungsan dogs were allowed to go with outgoing president Moon Jae-in, within a due period of time, a legislative amendment to facilitate the move, including financial support, was to be done. But the process fell apart due to “unexplained opposition” from the administration of the incumbent president, Yoon Suk-yeol, Moon Jae-in’s office said.

“The presidential office seems to be negative toward entrusting the management of the Pungsan dogs to former President Moon,” Moon’s office said on Facebook.

“If that’s the case, we can be cool about it, as such an entrustment is based on the goodwill of both sides ... though ending it is regretful given they are companion animals he grew attached to.”

Yoon’s office has denied foiling the move, saying the agencies were still discussing the situation and it had not played any role.

Reports claim that Seoul's power corridors are hearing the debate over whether to provide former president Moon Jae-in with monthly subsidies totaling 2.5m won (£1,565) or not.

