/DOGE under Elon Musk uploaded sensitive data of Americans to THIS server. The whistleblower says...

A whistleblower revealed on Tuesday (August 26) that the 'Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)' under Elon Musk shared sensitive data of Americans to a server and risked the safety of millions of people in the country. The person filed a complaint claiming that Musk's department copied and uploaded sensitive Social Security Administration (SSA) data to a vulnerable cloud server. The whistleblower said it violated the federal privacy laws.

The complaint from Charles Borges, the chief data officer at the SSA, alleges that Doge staffers effectively created a live copy of the entire country’s social security data from its numerical identification system database. His complaints said that the shared information is a goldmine for wrongdoers.

“These actions constitute violations of laws, rules, and regulations, abuse of authority, gross mismanagement, and creation of a substantial and specific threat to public health and safety,” the complaint states.

He further claimed that the shared data has details such as names, place and date of birth, race and ethnicity, names of family members, phone numbers, addresses, and social security numbers.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Administration denied that the sensitive data had been compromised and stated that it takes all whistleblower complaints seriously.