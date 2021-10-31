Documents Trump wants to shield from Capitol riots investigators revealed

Finally, the National Archives showed documents former US president Donald Trump have been trying to keep away from the House committee, which is investigating the January 6 Capitol riots on Friday.

Also Read: In 'virtual heist' on jewellery firm, hackers steal several bigwigs’ details

In a federal court filing, Trump seeks to block around 750 documents, which are among 1,600 identified as relevant to the inquiry. These include files from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other advisers, call records, speech drafts, visitor logs and notes on efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

The former US president has claimed executive privilege over the documents. US President Joe Biden has rejected these requests, and Trump has sued to block their release.

Also Read: Watch: Ahead of COP26 summit, Biden's motorcade raises emissions' concerns

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan will hold a hearing on Thursday. On November 12, archivist David Ferriero may start giving the documents to Congress unless there is a court order to stop it.

As per a Politico report, House Counsel Doug Letter in a brief sent to the judge on Friday, wrote, “The urgency of the work cannot be overstated. The threat that brought the attack on January 6 is ongoing. Those, who falsely claimed the election was stolen (including Trump), continue to do so.”

(With inputs from agencies)