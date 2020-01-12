Do not kill 'your' protesters: US President Trump to Iranian authorities 

US President Donald Trump on Sunday told the Iranian authorities not to kill the protesters in an apparent reference to people protesting against the military after it admitted that it had mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian airliner.

All 176 people aboard the flight, many of them Iranians with dual citizenship, were killed.

''To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching,'' Trump tweeted.

''Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!'' he added.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Protesters piled pressure on Iran's leadership on Sunday with demands for top authorities to quit after the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when it had feared US strikes.

"They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here," dozens of protesters outside a university in Tehran chanted, according to video clips posted on Twitter. Scores of demonstrators were also shown gathered in other cities.

The social media posts could not be verified by Reuters. But state-affiliated media had reported protests on Saturday shortly after the Iranian military apologised for mistakenly bringing down the Ukrainian plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard.