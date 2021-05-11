Do Covid vaccines work? World's most-vaccinated nation Seychelles raises concerns

It has been seen so far that to defeat novel coronavirus, vaccinating people promptly is the solution. But the case of Seychelles has raised concerns.

Seychelles has inoculated more of its population as compared to any other country but its active cases doubled in the week ending on May 7.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that a detailed study is being conducted to understand the situation of the Seychelles.

Seychelles's Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of active coronavirus cases doubled since last week to 2,486 people.

It added that the number of active cases includes 37 per cent of people who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

In Seychelles, 57 per cent of people who have been fully inoculated are given China's Sinopharm shots with the remaining people being administered by Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured in India under the license from AstraZeneca, reports Bloomberg.

However, Seychelles News Agency reported, citing the minister for foreign affairs and tourism that no one who had infected with Covid post-vaccination has died as of May 8.

The country, which has a population of just under 100,000, vaccinated its population first with Sinopharm and then with Covishield.

