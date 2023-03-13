DNA tech helps police crack murder of newborn baby three decades after the crime

Police in Louisiana, USA have been able make major progress in a three-decade-old cold case due to advanced DNA technology. Parents of a baby killed in 1992 have been arrested. The female infant was found in a garbage bin after what the subsequent investigation revealed was a death by smothering. The case was registered as a homicide in 1992.

In a press release, Louisiana State Police (LSP) said that Inga Johansen Carriere, 50, of Avondale and Andrew K. Carriere II, 50 were arrested and were facing charges of murder of the baby. The department noted that investigators were able to link the crime to the couple due to the latest DNA technology, something that was not available in 1992.

"This breakthrough in the case is a testament to the advancements in forensic technology and the dedication of law enforcement agencies to bring justice to victims and their families," said the Louisiana State Police.

The dead infant was found on April 15, 1992 in Mississippi. It was found by a farmer who initially thought that a doll had been discarded in the trash bin.

"I moved the towel, and I says, 'oh my god! that's a little doll,'" the farmer told CBS news network back in 1992. "Then I said that ain't a doll. That's human flesh. And it turned me sick. I just got out and got my truck drove to my house, and called the authorities."

The autopsy revealed that the baby died in the morning on the day it was found. The baby was around three weeks premature and "lived a few minutes before being smothered" as per the authorities.

It has now been revealed that the crime was committed in Louisiana and the body of the infant was dumped in Mississippi.

