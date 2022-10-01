Divers will examine 'exactly what happened' to the Nord Stream pipeline: Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden said on Friday (September 30) that the explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline, which transports natural gas from Russia to western Europe, was the result of sabotage and that divers would be sent to determine "what happened."

Biden told reporters, "It was a deliberate act of sabotage and the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies. We'll work with our allies to get to the bottom (of) exactly, precisely what happened."

"At the appropriate moment, when things calm down, we're going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don't know that yet exactly," he said, adding that the United States is already working with allies to "enhance the protection of this critical infrastructure," he added.

The leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines are at the centre of an energy geopolitical crisis as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which caused an energy crisis in Europe, has escalated further.

The chaos started when reports and aerial images emerged of unexplained gas leaks, preceded by two explosions, that reportedly occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday.

Claims and counterclaims have been made as Moscow and Washington both denied involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of organising blasts. At a Kremlin ceremony to annex four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, Putin made a speech that was broadcast on television. He said, "Sanctions are not enough for the West. They have switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact!"

"By organising explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, they actually started destroying European energy infrastructure," Putin said.

"It is clear to everyone who benefits from this," Putin added, without providing further details.

