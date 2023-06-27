'Dino-mite deal': Colorado ranch with dinosaur bones sold for a whopping $14mn

The iconic Three Springs Ranch, nestled in Colorado and famous for the remarkable dinosaur bones discovered by a young girl, has been sold for an astounding $14 million to a consortium of buyers, including two Pennsylvania businessmen.

This transaction, which closed earlier this month, not only marked the end of the ranch's ownership by a New Orleans estate for over half a century but also paved the way for a new chapter in its rich history, reported the Daily Mail.

The ranch, spanning approximately 110,000 acres, with 20,000 acres being deeded and the remainder available for cattle grazing, captivated the attention of home developer Chris Kaclik and his partner, who have pledged to maintain its functioning as a ranch. With a focus on rearing Angus and Wagyu beef, as well as horses, the new owners aim to preserve the natural state of the land, which is home to elk and deer hunts, while also engaging in potential archaeological excavations in the future.

The story of Three Springs Ranch begins in 1979 when 12-year-old amateur paleontologist India Wood made a groundbreaking discovery on the property, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Unearthing the remains of an Allosaurus, Wood's find gained national attention and the fossils were subsequently donated to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The discovery not only showcased the ranch's significance in paleontological history but also set the stage for Wood's memoir, documenting her extraordinary journey. New owners plan to preserve ranch's natural beauty and conduct excavations in the future Under the previous ownership of the New Orleans estate, led by Jack Foster, Three Springs Ranch remained largely untouched, save for a few structures scattered across the vast landscape. Now, with Kaclik and his partner at the helm, the ranch's legacy will be revitalized. Kaclik, who partnered with Rod Holland, owner of a Pittsburgh-based steel distributor, stated that the investment in ranching operations was not only financially promising but also provided a safe haven for capital.

While the ranch's appeal lies in its potential for financial appreciation, its allure extends beyond monetary value. With its vast acreage, Three Springs Ranch offers a space for families to create lasting memories and establish a legacy. Jim Taylor, a broker and partner at Hall and Hall, emphasized the surge in ranch sales, particularly during the pandemic, as families sought such enduring spaces.

The significance of Three Springs Ranch is further elevated by the tale of India Wood's relentless pursuit of paleontological discoveries. Wood's memoir reveals the challenges she faced, including an initially hostile mentor and limited resources. However, her determination and passion led her to uncover bone after bone, piece by piece, unearthing an impressive Allosaurus skeleton. The subsequent partnership with the Denver Museum of Science allowed for the excavation of the remaining bones and the assembly of the fully restored Allosaurus, named Alice, which now proudly stands alongside a plaque commemorating Wood's remarkable journey.

While Wood eventually transitioned away from paleontology due to personal circumstances, her indomitable spirit and achievements continue to inspire. Three Springs Ranch, with its rich history and breathtaking landscapes, has found new custodians who aim to honor its past while forging ahead with their own endeavors. As the ranch enters this new chapter, it stands as a testament to the enduring allure of the natural world and the extraordinary stories that emerge from its depths.