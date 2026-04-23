/Did Trump save 8 'AI women' under execution in Iran?

Hours after US President Donald Trump said that Iran had halted alleged plans to execute eight women arrested over anti-government protests, Iranian embassy has seemingly claimed that the women are not real. The Iranian Embassy linked X handle Iran in Hyderabad said that Trump is “saving AI women.” This comes even as Iran's judiciary, a day ago, described Trump's claims as "false news" but said that some of the women have already been released.

Iran in Hyderabad in a series of post said: “Iranians are using AI to create Lego and memes depicting what's happening on the ground. 'Dr. Trump' is generating women pics to save them. Good luck.” The term ‘Doctor’ before Trump's name was a reference to to US president saying that he shared an image of an AI-image of himself as Jesus Christ, because he thought he was being depicted as a doctor healing the sick. It also slammed US after Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed a woman journalist identified as Amal Al-Khalil.

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What US president said about 8 women?

US President Donald Trump asked Iran to stop the execution of eight women as a goodwill gesture ahead of possible second round of negotiations in Pakistan. A day after, he said that Iran had halted plans to execute the women. He did not give names but included photographs of the women. "I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution," he said on his Truth Social platform. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that only Trump could have saved these women. Rights groups accuse the Islamic republic of using capital punishment to instill fear over anti-government protests. Rights groups have said at least one woman arrested over the January protests has been sentenced to death while at least one more is facing charges that carry the death penalty and could see her executed. The Iranian authorities reportedly executed at least 1,639 people in 2025, the highest number since 1989. According to two NGOs quoted by AFP, Iran is using capital punishment even more extensively after protests in January and the war against Israel and the US.

What Iran said?