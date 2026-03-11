/Did Trump administration ask Israel not to strike Iran’s oil facilities? Here’s what report says

The Trump administration asked Israel on Monday not to carry out further attacks on energy facilities in Iran, particularly oil infrastructure, according to three sources familiar with the discussions. The request marks the first time since the start of the war that the United States has asked Israel to avoid targeting a specific category of Iranian assets. Recent Israeli attacks blanketed Tehran in toxic black smoke and acid rain, prompting urgent health warnings for civilians. According to an Israeli source, the messages were delivered at the senior political level and directly to Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

A source familiar with the matter said the Trump administration cited three main reasons for the request: attacks on energy infrastructure disproportionately harm ordinary Iranians, many of whom oppose the regime; Trump wants the possibility of cooperation with Iran’s oil sector after the war, similar to his approach toward Venezuela; and strikes on Iranian oil facilities could trigger large-scale retaliatory attacks on energy infrastructure across Gulf states.

Earlier in the conflict, Iran launched drone attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf, though those strikes caused limited and reversible damage. US officials fear that a new wave of attacks on Iranian oil infrastructure could alter the situation and push global energy prices significantly higher. A source familiar with the details said Trump views strikes on Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure as a "doomsday option" that should be used only as a last resort if Iran deliberately attacks oil facilities in Gulf states.

An Israeli senior official said Washington also asked Israel to notify the US in advance before carrying out attacks on energy or oil facilities. Trump reinforced this stance publicly on Monday, warning that Iran would be hit "20 times harder" if it disrupts global oil supplies and stressing that the United States would destroy targets that Iran “could never rebuild.” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, also criticized the Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities in a post on X. "Please be careful in choosing the targets you attack. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a way that does not harm their ability to start a new and better life after the collapse of the regime. Iran's oil economy will be vital to this effort," he wrote.