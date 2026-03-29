Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Mar 28) claimed that Russia took satellite images of a US air base in Saudi Arabia three times in the day before Iran launched attacks on the site, wounding American troops. Zelensky added that he believes it was in Moscow’s interest to help Iranians. He said that he was “100 per cent” confident that Russia was sharing such intelligence with Tehran to help target US forces across the Gulf amid the ongoing war. This comes after a wave of Iranian ballistic missiles struck Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, wounding ten American service members and damaging several critical US refuelling aircraft.

In the deadly attack, two American service members were very seriously hurt, while the other eight sustained serious injuries in the attack. According to reports, unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, were also involved in the attack.

“I think that it’s in Russia’s interest to help Iranians. And I don’t believe — I know — that they share information,” Zelensky told NBC News in an interview. “Do they help Iranians? Of course. How many percent? One-hundred per cent.”

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