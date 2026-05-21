/Did Mojtaba Khamenei issue order demanding enriched uranium must stay in Iran?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly issued a directive, demanding that the country’s enriched uranium should not be sent abroad, rejecting demands made by US President Donald Trump. The move could further complicate the talks between Iran and the United States to end the war. However, some reports denied the claims.

Reuters reported, citing Israeli officials, that Trump had assured Israel that Tehran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, which is crucial for developing a nuclear weapon, would be removed from the country as part of any future peace agreement. It added that Israel wants such a condition formally included in the deal.

“The Supreme ​Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” Reuters quoted an Iranian source as saying.

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The report added that top Iranian officials believe that sending the material abroad would make Tehran even more vulnerable to future attacks by the US and Israel. It added that Mojtaba has the last say on the most important matters concerning the country.

Israel, the United States and Western nations have repeatedly accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capability, pointing to Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium to 60 per cent purity – a level much higher than what is required for civilian nuclear purposes and much closer to the 90 per cent threshold associated with weapons-grade uranium. Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the conflict cannot be considered resolved unless Iran’s enriched uranium is removed, its support for proxy militias ends, and its ballistic missile programme is dismantled.

Iranian official denies report