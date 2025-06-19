/Did Iran launch a missile carrying cluster bomb warhead? IDF claims so, issues alert

The Home Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Iran launched at least one ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead at central Israel on Thursday after the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority sent out an urgent message saying that some of the miniature warheads have landed but have not exploded. The cluster bomb warhead on missiles splits around 7 kilometres above the ground during its descent and scatters about 20 smaller ‘submunitions’ or ‘bomblets’ in an area spanning a radius of around 8 kilometres. These smaller munitions do not have their own propulsion, and they fly randomly till they hit the ground.

Each of these smaller bombs carries around two kilograms of explosives.

The cluster bombs were used in the attack on Azor. One of the small submunitions struck a home in the central town of Azor, causing some damage, equivalent to a small rocket, said a Times of Israel report.

An Israeli military official said that a missile with a cluster munition warhead poses a threat to a wider area than a usual warhead on a ballistic missile, but the explosion from each bomb is far smaller.

Israel Fire and Rescue Authority sent an alert

The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority sent out an urgent message saying that some of the miniature warheads have landed but have not exploded. They called on the public not to touch the explosives but to call the proper authorities to come and disperse them.

After the alert, the army warned the public not to approach any missile remains they may find on the ground, as they are hazardous and may explode, and advised them to alert authorities immediately if they spot one.

There is no change to the Home Front Command’s guidelines for civilians when it comes to cluster bomb attacks.

Iran launched some 20 ballistic missiles at Israel on Thursday morning, with four direct impacts, including the home in Azor.

According to Human Rights Watch, the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits the use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. It also requires destruction of stockpiles, clearance of areas contaminated by remnants, and victim assistance.